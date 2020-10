RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Warm afternoons and chilly mornings will prevail into next week. Breezy winds Sunday and Monday afternoon with dry conditions and temperatures remaining above averages. A pattern change is possible for the end of next week which could brings breezier conditions and colder temperatures.

8 Day Forecast Starting Oct 17 (KOLO)

