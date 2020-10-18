Sparks police arrest man after he allegedly points gun at officer

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A man pulled out a gun and pointed at police early Sunday as they responded to a report of a road rage incident in west Sparks, the Sparks Police Department reported.

A person with the suspect grabbed the suspect’s arm and pushed it down and police arrested the man a short time later.

Kelvin Bryan Torres,21, of Reno was booked into the Washoe County jail on charges of assault on a protected person with the use of a deadly weapon and for probation violation.

Police said their investigation showed Torres was pursuing another vehicle and that vehicle crashed into a guardrail on El Rancho Boulevard. The 23-year-old man driving that vehicle suffered major injuries from the crash that police said were not life-threatening. A 23-year-old woman who was a passenger in that vehicle had minor injuries. Police said they also found a gun in that vehicle, which had three bullet holes.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.