Advertisement

Sparks police arrest man after he allegedly points gun at officer

Kelvin Bryan Torres
Kelvin Bryan Torres(Washoe County jail)
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:36 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A man pulled out a gun and pointed at police early Sunday as they responded to a report of a road rage incident in west Sparks, the Sparks Police Department reported.

A person with the suspect grabbed the suspect’s arm and pushed it down and police arrested the man a short time later.

Kelvin Bryan Torres,21, of Reno was booked into the Washoe County jail on charges of assault on a protected person with the use of a deadly weapon and for probation violation.

Police said their investigation showed Torres was pursuing another vehicle and that vehicle crashed into a guardrail on El Rancho Boulevard. The 23-year-old man driving that vehicle suffered major injuries from the crash that police said were not life-threatening. A 23-year-old woman who was a passenger in that vehicle had minor injuries. Police said they also found a gun in that vehicle, which had three bullet holes.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Conservatives staging free speech rally attacked by critics

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump supporters were overwhelmed and attacked by Trump protesters.

Crime

Person shot Saturday night in west Sparks; injury not life-threatening

Updated: 18 minutes ago
One of the people in the apartment where the shooting took police knew the suspect.

Politics

President Trump update: List of street closures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
It is President Trump's second appearance in western Nevada as the campaign winds down.

Crime

Police: Drunk suspect fires gun in air at party, arrested near police department

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Jaime Luna-Garcia, 40, was booked into the Washoe County jail on charges of drunk driving, possessing a stolen gun and firing a gun from a vehicle within city limits.

Latest News

News

Reno 1868 FC's season ends at hands of Phoenix Rising FC

Updated: 10 hours ago
Reno 1868 FC's season ends at hands of Phoenix Rising FC

News

Reno 1868 FC’s season comes to an end in PK’s

Updated: 10 hours ago
Phoenix Rising FC tops Reno 2-2 (5-4)

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 164 new cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 19 hours ago
Washoe County now has 184 COVID-19 deaths and 11,347 total infections.

Religion

Archbishop performs Bay Area exorcism to cleanse protest site

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone performed the ritual before some 150 supporters before holding a special Mass inside St. Raphael Catholic Church.

Politics

Carson City: 5-term incumbent, challenger clash at U.S. House forum

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Scott Sonner
They shared the stage Friday at a forum in Carson City in their first meeting less than three weeks before the election in the 2nd Congressional District

News

Nevada Congressional Candidate Debate

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:47 AM PDT
Rep.Mark Amodei and challenger Patricia Ackerman faced off in a debate Friday in Carson City.