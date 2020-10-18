Police: Drunk suspect fires gun in air at party, arrested near police department

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department arrested a Reno man early Sunday morning on charges he drove up to a party, fired shots in the air and drove off.

Jaime Luna-Garcia, 40, was booked into the Washoe County jail on charges of drunk driving, possessing a stolen gun and firing a gun from a vehicle within city limits.

Police said it happened about 4:31 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Robbie Way near the intersection of East Prater Way and McCarran Boulevard.

Police said people were leaving a party in that area when Luna-Garcia allegedly drive up, fired a gun in the air and then drove off. No one was struck by bullets.

Police located Luna-Garcia a short time later about a block east of the Sparks Police Department and also found the gun he fired into the air. Police said the suspects and the victims do not appear to know each other.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.