Advertisement

Police: Drunk suspect fires gun in air at party, arrested near police department

Jaime Luna-Garcia
Jaime Luna-Garcia(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:40 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department arrested a Reno man early Sunday morning on charges he drove up to a party, fired shots in the air and drove off.

Jaime Luna-Garcia, 40, was booked into the Washoe County jail on charges of drunk driving, possessing a stolen gun and firing a gun from a vehicle within city limits.

Police said it happened about 4:31 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Robbie Way near the intersection of East Prater Way and McCarran Boulevard.

Police said people were leaving a party in that area when Luna-Garcia allegedly drive up, fired a gun in the air and then drove off. No one was struck by bullets.

Police located Luna-Garcia a short time later about a block east of the Sparks Police Department and also found the gun he fired into the air.  Police said the suspects and the victims do not appear to know each other.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Conservatives staging free speech rally attacked by critics

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump supporters were overwhelmed and attacked by Trump protesters.

Crime

Person shot Saturday night in west Sparks; injury not life-threatening

Updated: 19 minutes ago
One of the people in the apartment where the shooting took police knew the suspect.

Crime

Sparks police arrest man after he allegedly points gun at officer

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Kelvin Bryan Torres,21, of Reno was booked into the Washoe County jail on charges of assault on a protected person with the use of a deadly weapon and for probation violation.

Politics

President Trump update: List of street closures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
It is President Trump's second appearance in western Nevada as the campaign winds down.

Latest News

News

Reno 1868 FC's season ends at hands of Phoenix Rising FC

Updated: 10 hours ago
Reno 1868 FC's season ends at hands of Phoenix Rising FC

News

Reno 1868 FC’s season comes to an end in PK’s

Updated: 10 hours ago
Phoenix Rising FC tops Reno 2-2 (5-4)

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 164 new cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 19 hours ago
Washoe County now has 184 COVID-19 deaths and 11,347 total infections.

Religion

Archbishop performs Bay Area exorcism to cleanse protest site

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone performed the ritual before some 150 supporters before holding a special Mass inside St. Raphael Catholic Church.

Politics

Carson City: 5-term incumbent, challenger clash at U.S. House forum

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Scott Sonner
They shared the stage Friday at a forum in Carson City in their first meeting less than three weeks before the election in the 2nd Congressional District

News

Nevada Congressional Candidate Debate

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:47 AM PDT
Rep.Mark Amodei and challenger Patricia Ackerman faced off in a debate Friday in Carson City.