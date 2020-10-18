Advertisement

Person shot Saturday night in west Sparks; injury not life-threatening

Shooting graphic
Shooting graphic(MGN)
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A person suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen Saturday night at an apartment at 1090 Rock Boulevard, the Sparks Police Department said Sunday.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Police said it happened at about 10 p.m. The suspect went into an apartment with a gun. There was a struggle and the victim was shot. Police said one of the people in the apartment knew the suspect. Police said the public is not in danger.

Police said anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Conservatives staging free speech rally attacked by critics

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump supporters were overwhelmed and attacked by Trump protesters.

Crime

Sparks police arrest man after he allegedly points gun at officer

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Kelvin Bryan Torres,21, of Reno was booked into the Washoe County jail on charges of assault on a protected person with the use of a deadly weapon and for probation violation.

Politics

President Trump update: List of street closures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
It is President Trump's second appearance in western Nevada as the campaign winds down.

Crime

Police: Drunk suspect fires gun in air at party, arrested near police department

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Jaime Luna-Garcia, 40, was booked into the Washoe County jail on charges of drunk driving, possessing a stolen gun and firing a gun from a vehicle within city limits.

Latest News

News

Reno 1868 FC's season ends at hands of Phoenix Rising FC

Updated: 10 hours ago
Reno 1868 FC's season ends at hands of Phoenix Rising FC

News

Reno 1868 FC’s season comes to an end in PK’s

Updated: 10 hours ago
Phoenix Rising FC tops Reno 2-2 (5-4)

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 164 new cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 19 hours ago
Washoe County now has 184 COVID-19 deaths and 11,347 total infections.

Religion

Archbishop performs Bay Area exorcism to cleanse protest site

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone performed the ritual before some 150 supporters before holding a special Mass inside St. Raphael Catholic Church.

Politics

Carson City: 5-term incumbent, challenger clash at U.S. House forum

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Scott Sonner
They shared the stage Friday at a forum in Carson City in their first meeting less than three weeks before the election in the 2nd Congressional District

News

Nevada Congressional Candidate Debate

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:47 AM PDT
Rep.Mark Amodei and challenger Patricia Ackerman faced off in a debate Friday in Carson City.