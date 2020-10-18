Person shot Saturday night in west Sparks; injury not life-threatening

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A person suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen Saturday night at an apartment at 1090 Rock Boulevard, the Sparks Police Department said Sunday.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Police said it happened at about 10 p.m. The suspect went into an apartment with a gun. There was a struggle and the victim was shot. Police said one of the people in the apartment knew the suspect. Police said the public is not in danger.

Police said anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

