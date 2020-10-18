Advertisement

Conservatives staging free speech rally attacked by critics

A counter-protester, who declined to give his name, prepares to hit a conservative free speech rally organizer in San Francisco on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. About a dozen pro-Trump demonstrators were met by several hundred counter-protesters as they tried to rally. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A counter-protester, who declined to give his name, prepares to hit a conservative free speech rally organizer in San Francisco on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. About a dozen pro-Trump demonstrators were met by several hundred counter-protesters as they tried to rally. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(Noah Berger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A free speech demonstration staged by conservative activists quickly fell apart in downtown San Francisco Saturday after several hundred counterprotesters surged the area and attacked.

They threw punches and glass bottles, knocking out the front teeth of the organizer of the event. Philip Anderson, the organizer of the event by Team Save America, posted photos to social media of his bloody mouth with a front tooth missing and another hanging loosely.

The group organized the rally to protest Twitter, which it said squelches conservative speech. A photographer working for The Associated Press witnessed a Team Save America activist taken away in an ambulance and an injured San Francisco police officer on the ground by the city’s United Nations Plaza.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Politics

President Trump update: List of Carson City street closures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
It is President Trump's second appearance in western Nevada as the campaign winds down.

Politics

Carson City: 5-term incumbent, challenger clash at U.S. House forum

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:36 AM PDT
|
By Scott Sonner
They shared the stage Friday at a forum in Carson City in their first meeting less than three weeks before the election in the 2nd Congressional District

News

More than 132,000 Nevadans voted via mail-in/absentee ballot thus far

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:02 PM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Every Nevada county will have at least one polling location open for in-person voting.

Politics

Early voting begins Saturday in Washoe County

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:19 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Early voting is available 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 to Oct. 30.

Latest News

Politics

WATCH: Virtual debates featuring candidates for local races

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:49 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
There are important issues and races in the November election beyond the presidential race

News

Washoe Co. School Board Ward E Debate

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:39 PM PDT

Politics

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly to speak in Fallon

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:52 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon at a live cattle auction and rally for the Trump campaign in Fallon.

News

Question 2 on Nevada's General Election Ballot

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:47 PM PDT
Question 2 on Nevada's General Election Ballot

News

Sparks Ward 1 Debate

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:16 AM PDT
Donald Abbott and Wendy Stolyarov debate for the Sparks City Council Ward 1 race.

Politics

Fresh off debate, Pence rallies in Nevada, Arizona

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:44 PM PDT
|
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and BOB CHRISTIE
Vice President Mike Pence applauded President Donald Trump on Thursday for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his opposition to abortion and his support for police.