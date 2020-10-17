October rise in Nevada COVID positivity after 2-month drop

RENO, Nev. (AP) - After a steady two-month decline, Nevada’s positivity rate for COVID-19 tests has continued to rise following the easing of some statewide virus restrictions.

Officials said the state’s 14-day rolling average of case positivity stood at 8.4% as of Thursday. That’s the highest it’s been since its Sept. 5 rate of 8.6%.

The World Health Organization recommends a rate of 5%, which Nevada hasn’t dropped below since mid-June. Gov.

Steve Sisolak’s Oct. 1 directive raised the limitation on public gatherings from 50 people to 250 people or 50% occupancy, whichever is less.

