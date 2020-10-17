Fatal crash closes Geiger Grade

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash has closed Geiger Grade in both directions at the south end of Reno.

The crash involved a sports utility vehicle and a motorcycle and happened about 4:49 p.m. near the 7-Eleven.

The crash blacked all lanes and there is no estimated time to reopen Geiger Grade.

The NHP suggest people use alternate routes.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.