Fatal crash closes Geiger Grade

By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:21 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash has closed Geiger Grade in both directions at the south end of Reno.

The crash involved a sports utility vehicle and a motorcycle and happened about 4:49 p.m. near the 7-Eleven.

The crash blacked all lanes and there is no estimated time to reopen Geiger Grade.

The NHP suggest people use alternate routes.

