Advertisement

Esmeralda one of just four COVID-free counties in the U.S.

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:44 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Through the first seven months of the Coronavirus pandemic, Esmeralda County is in rare company as one of just four counties in the nation to not yet confirm a positive case.

The others, as reported by ABC News, are Loving, Texas, Skagaway, Alaska and Kalawao, Hawai’i.

“It’s surprising. I know it’s not going to be that way forever," said Tim Hipp, Esmeralda County Commissioner for District 1. "We haven’t done anything special, we’ve been following the rules the Governor set out.”

Esmeralda, population 981, has roughly .3 people per square mile, the second-least densely populated county in America.

“Those of us who live out here, live out here for a reason," said Hipp. "We like to be on our own. We’re natural self-distancers.”

Hipp believes a positive case is bound to arrive in Esmeralda county before the pandemic is all said and done. While in rare air this far into it, he’s hesitant to celebrate the impressive stat.

“It makes me nervous talking about it because I feel like we’ll jinx this," said Hipp. "It’s nerve-racking, once it does come in, how it’ll affect us.”

There are zero medical facilities within Esmeralda County. Hipp says residents seek care in places like Las Vegas. He adds Nye County has been a partner is helping provide COVID-19 testing.

“We have one of the largest percentages of elderly populations in Nevada," said Hipp. "When it hits us, it could be significant.”

Thus far, Nevada’s smallest county has managed to stick out on a nationwide scale. But Hipp reiterates: they’re not doing anything extraordinary.

“The guidelines work. We’re following them and we’re COVID-free,” said Hipp. "If everyone in the state does it, then we can get the numbers down.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Fatal crash involving sheriff’s vehicle kills one on Geiger Grade

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The crash involved a sports utility vehicle and a motorcycle and happened about 4:49 p.m.

Crime

20 days jail, $15K fine for Utah man in Nevada deer killing

Updated: 21 minutes ago
State wildlife officials said Friday Brayden Norton of Washington, Utah was arrested in May 2019 after new information developed in the killing of the deer near Caliente in November 2016.

News

Esmeralda one of just four COVID-free counties in the U.S.

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Health

October rise in Nevada COVID positivity after 2-month drop

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials said the state’s 14-day rolling average of case positivity stood at 8.4% as of Thursday. That’s the highest it’s been since its Sept. 5 rate of 8.6%.

Latest News

News

What you need to know about early voting in Northern Nevada

Updated: 2 hours ago
What you need to know about early voting in Northern Nevada

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 13 new cases, 14 recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
There are 179 active cases.

Crime

Man found living in ceiling of Fernley Raley’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Authorities said the suspect had fallen through the tile in the ceiling and had crawled back into the crawlspace

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
The weekend will be chilly in the morning and warm in the afternoon, with valley highs rising back into the low 80s for many locations. Wind will pick up Sunday into Monday, increasing fire danger. Some smoke and haze will drift north from the Creek Fire at times, mainly south of Highway 50. -Jeff

News

Washoe County sheriff reports missing man found and is safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
George Farmer was found Friday afternoon.

Health

Two Washoe County jail inmates positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
One inmate has been released and the other is in isolation, the sheriff’s office said.