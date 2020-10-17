Carson City: 5-term incumbent, challenger clash at U.S. House forum

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Democratic challenger Patricia Ackerman went on the offensive attacking five-term Republican Rep. Mark Amodei’s support of Trump administration polices she says have harmed Nevada’s farmers and what she says is the administration’s failure to help them recover from the coronavirus outbreak.

Amodei defended his support for President Donald Trump’s reelection and touted his own repeated reelection as a vote of confidence in the track record he has established as a proven advocate for Nevada’s interests.

They shared the stage Friday at a forum in Carson City in their first meeting less than three weeks before the election in the 2nd Congressional District where no Democrat has ever won.

