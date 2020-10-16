Advertisement

Washoe County looking for man who may be walking from Reno to Incline Village

George Farmer
George Farmer(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:47 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a missing 72-year-old man.

George Farmer was last seen on Friday morning, October 16, 2020. Farmer’s caregivers are concerned about his health because he suffers from an underlying medical condition.

Farmer may be attempting to walk from Reno to Incline Village.

He is described as five feet and ten inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown/grey hair.  He was last wearing a blue jacket, black t-shirt, dark pants, and he was wearing dark socks with traction on the bottoms of the feet. Farmer was not wearing shoes.

Farmer speaks with a Russian accent and he may speak Russian.

If you see Farmer or have any information, contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (775) 785-WCSO.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lyon County considering how to bring brothels back

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Lyon County may have to update its regulations to allow brothels to reopen under COVID restrictions.

News

KOLO ATE: Postal Cafe

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Little
The Postal Cafe is one of the few places to eat out in Washoe Valley. And it’s become a local favorite.

News

Virtual murder mystery benefits local artists

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
Sierra Arts Foundation selling virtual murder mystery to benefit local artists

KOLO

PBS Reno launches online resource for families

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
PBS Reno for Families offers families additional resources, while children continue to learn from home.

Latest News

News

UNR hosting Hot Springs Mountains virtual tour

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
You're invited to join a virtual tour of the Hot Springs Mountains on Saturday, October 17. It includes mining activities, hot springs, and geothermal energy.

News

City of Reno Aiming to Reduce Some Speed Limits to Protect Pedestrians

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Customers wait months for large home appliances

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

New public service announcements bring awareness to child abuse, neglect

Updated: 19 hours ago
New public service announcements bring awareness to child abuse, neglect

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 24 new cases, 5 recoveries

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Staff
There are 180 active cases.

Crime

10 charged with unemployment insurance fraud in Nevada

Updated: 20 hours ago
U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich announced six lawsuits on Thursday against people accused of defrauding unemployment insurance systems in Arizona, California and Nevada.