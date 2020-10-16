Washoe County looking for man who may be walking from Reno to Incline Village

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a missing 72-year-old man.

George Farmer was last seen on Friday morning, October 16, 2020. Farmer’s caregivers are concerned about his health because he suffers from an underlying medical condition.

Farmer may be attempting to walk from Reno to Incline Village.

He is described as five feet and ten inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown/grey hair. He was last wearing a blue jacket, black t-shirt, dark pants, and he was wearing dark socks with traction on the bottoms of the feet. Farmer was not wearing shoes.

Farmer speaks with a Russian accent and he may speak Russian.

If you see Farmer or have any information, contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (775) 785-WCSO.

