Virtual murder mystery benefits local artists

By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:11 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local nonprofit is helping out local artists in a unique way.

The Sierra Arts Foundation has created a virtual murder mystery game called, “Who Killed the Queen of the Reno Art Scene.” It’s a six player game that can be played over Zoom, Skype, or even in person.

The mystery begins right here in Reno, Nevada with the death of Rena Mondana, a fictional character. She was found murdered in the gallery of the Sierra Arts Foundation and it’s up to all six players to discover who the murderer is. The game is expected to last at least two hours.

“It’s a way to be creative," says Tracey Oliver with the Sierra Arts Foundation. "It’s a way too still connect with your friends and still social distance if you’d like to. It’s actually a way to really be part of the arts and culture community.”

The game is on sale fight now for $30. All proceeds will go to a relief fund made for local artists and performers who are struggling amid the pandemic. Oliver says buying just one game can be a big help.

“These artists are your neighbors, they’re your friends. They may be your coworkers. These may be side gigs they participate in. It’s really important to make sure they can still do what they do best. And that’s bring flavor and color to our community”

The game will be on sale until Halloween. You can buy one right here: https://bit.ly/3dED6cX

