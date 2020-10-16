UNR hosting Hot Springs Mountains virtual tour

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every year since 1998, the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology at the University of Nevada, Reno has invited the public to bounce along bumpy backroads to explore the incredible geology of Nevada as part of the celebration of National Earth Science Week.

This year the tour is Saturday, October 17 and participants can explore from the comfort of their couches to promote social distancing during the pandemic.

Details on how to participate will be available before the event on the Bureau’s Earth Science Week webpages.

Organizers created a virtual field trip and story map about the Hot Springs Mountains in west-central Nevada, northeast of Fernley, as they aim to bring the outdoors and wonders of the unique state geology to you remotely.

Topics include the geology and natural history of the area, mining activities and hot springs and geothermal energy.

The public is invited to join the tour with geoscientists from the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, a public service department of the College of Science that is the State of Nevada geological survey.

This year, Earth Science Week is celebrating the theme “Earth Materials in Our Lives.”

In conjunction with the theme, the virtual field trip will tour the natural history and geological resources in the Hot Springs Mountains of west-central Nevada; bringing some beautiful scenery, fascinating geology and natural history directly to participants, wherever they are.

Governor Steve Sisolak, in an official proclamation, declared Oct. 11-17 as Earth Science Week in Nevada.

The Bureau of Mines and Geology, a statewide public service unit within the College of Science at the University, coordinates annual geology field trips for the public during, or near, Earth Science Week each fall season.

