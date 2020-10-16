Advertisement

Two Washoe County jail inmates positive for COVID-19

Oct. 16, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two inmates in the Washoe County jail tested positive for COVID-19, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

One inmate has been released and the other is in isolation, the sheriff’s office said. It does not believe the cases were a result of internal transmission.

There was a report of a positive case earlier this year, but that turned out to be a false positive.

Contact tracing is being done and other safety measures are in place, including wearing masks, the sheriff’s office said.

“As I’ve stated previously, the sheriff’s office has long-planned and expected that an inmate would test positive within our facility,” Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a statement. “We are working the procedures and plans we had in place for this situation.”

