Reno man arrested on stalking charges; multiple victims

Levi Sears
Levi Sears(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:32 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Reno man Wednesday on charges he violated several protection orders involving several stalking victims.

Levi Sears, 33, was booked on two stalking charges, a charge of failing to register as a felon and a charge of resisting an officer.

The sheriff’s office reported it had investigated Sears for two months. He had be the subject of multiple calls to law enforcement since mid-August, the sheriff’s office said.

They found him in the Toll Road area of south Reno.

He has prior convictions for animal cruelty and attempted home burglary.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information call 1775-785-WCSO or Secret Witness 775-322-4900 or http://www.secretwitness.com and refer to case WC20-4033, WC20-4404 or WC20-4412.

