CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - President Donald Trump holds a rally Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Carson City Airport.

Doors open at 2600 E. College Parkway at 4 p.m.

Click here to register for tickets.

Trump made an earlier appearance at the Minden-Tahoe Airport while his son, Donald Trump Jr., campaigned for his father this month in Fallon and Sparks.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.