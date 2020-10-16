PBS Reno launches online resource for families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - PBS Reno launched “PBS Reno for Families” this week. The online platform offers families additional resources, while children continue to learn from home.

This website is designed for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and teachers who share similar goals of providing a strong educational foundation for the children within their families.

It provides a curated collection of information relating to health and safety, nature, the outdoors, libraries and learning, and family fun.

This resource is the result of a partnership between PBS Reno and Washoe County School District’s Parent University.

PBS Vice President of Education Nancy Maldonado said, “Through the COVID pandemic we found that our online resources are needed even more. So we really beefed up the resources and the links families can most use.”

PBS Reno for Families is an extension of Camp Curiosity. Camp Curiosity is an educational online platform which launched in April largely in response to the pandemic.

