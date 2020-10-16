More than 132,000 Nevadans voted via mail-in/absentee ballot thus far

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More than 132,564 mail-in/absentee ballots have been returned to election offices across Nevada, according to the Nevada Secretary of State (SOS).

The SOS website reports 67,422 voters in Clark County have returned their ballot. Followed by 44,800 in Washoe County and 5,934 in Douglas County.

Nevada has 1,740,204 people registered to vote and so far, 7.41 percent have mailed in their ballot.

These numbers come as in-person early voting is set to begin this weekend.

If you want to vote in person, you are asked to bring in your mail-in ballot and surrender it and then you can vote. If you never received one or threw it away, you must sign an affirmation form indicating you will not vote by mail.

Every Nevada county will have at least one polling location open for in-person voting.

Every Nevadan received mail-in ballot after Governor Steve Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 4 which alters the state’s voting process during the pandemic. The law has drawn criticism from Republicans, including President Trump.

To see early voting and election day voting location near you, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.