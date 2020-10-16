Lyon County considering how to bring brothels back

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Board of Commissioners wants to know what it will take to allow escort services to operate again under COVID restrictions.

The Board instructed the County Manager to bring back a recommendation on how the Lyon County Brothel Ordinance needs to be updated, and to investigate how other counties have changed their regulations.

Commissioner Bob Hastings requested the agenda item because brothels are among a handful of businesses that remain completely shut down due to the Nevada COVID-19 restrictions. According to brothel owner Suzette Cole, more than 500 employees remain unemployed due to the brothel shutdown.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.