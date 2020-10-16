Advertisement

KOLO ATE: Postal Cafe

By Josh Little
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Postal Cafe is one of the few places to eat out in Washoe Valley. And it’s become a local favorite.

“There’s nothing like this,” said owner Isabella Benitez.

It truly is one-of-a-kind; housed in a really unique setting. The cafe is located in an old gas station that used to be in Reno in the 1960s. The building was relocated to the east side of Washoe Lake, and once served as a post office and a video store. In fact, it was a working post office for years, even after it became a small diner.

“We had like a little stand, so you can come and mail packages and we’d weigh it and do all of that stuff, in between serving customers and making coffee,” added Benitez.

Even now, it has the only mail drop-off box in the area. But you can also get comfort food breakfast and lunch while you’re there. It’s a place known for it’s fresh baked cookies, cakes and turnovers. And it’s unique sides.

“Our home fries is like a potato mixture with sweet potatoes that are seasoned.,” explained Benitez. “That’s really good.”

A lot of people think the food is really good too, and they’ve built a loyal customer base over the years. But it’s been tough to stay afloat, with their dining room closed during this pandemic. They now serve a few tables outside, and rely on pick-up to-go orders.

“We aren’t doing the sales that we used to,” admitted Benitez. “Summertime is big, we would do barbecues and things like that. And it’s been really stressful.”

Especially with just two people manning the restaurant, which makes things tough, considering pretty much everything is made from scratch.

“We’re not the place to come if you’re in a hurry, it’ll take a little bit because we’re cooking everything when you order it. But it’s definitely worth the wait.”

The Postal Cafe is located at 3115 Eastlake Blvd. It’s open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can get more information on the link below.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virtual murder mystery benefits local artists

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
Sierra Arts Foundation selling virtual murder mystery to benefit local artists

KOLO

PBS Reno launches online resource for families

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
PBS Reno for Families offers families additional resources, while children continue to learn from home.

News

UNR hosting Hot Springs Mountains virtual tour

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
You're invited to join a virtual tour of the Hot Springs Mountains on Saturday, October 17. It includes mining activities, hot springs, and geothermal energy.

News

City of Reno Aiming to Reduce Some Speed Limits to Protect Pedestrians

Updated: 15 hours ago

Latest News

News

Customers wait months for large home appliances

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

New public service announcements bring awareness to child abuse, neglect

Updated: 16 hours ago
New public service announcements bring awareness to child abuse, neglect

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 24 new cases, 5 recoveries

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
There are 180 active cases.

Crime

10 charged with unemployment insurance fraud in Nevada

Updated: 17 hours ago
U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich announced six lawsuits on Thursday against people accused of defrauding unemployment insurance systems in Arizona, California and Nevada.

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 17 hours ago
Sunny, pleasant weather is in the forecast through the weekend. Expect chilly mornings and warmer afternoons, with weekend highs warming back into the low 80s for valley locations. Another temperature drop is likely for the latter half of next week, but exactly how far temperatures will fall is still uncertain. Stay tuned! -Jeff

Politics

President Trump campaigns Sunday in Carson City

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Staff
It is President Trump's second appearance in western Nevada as the campaign winds down.