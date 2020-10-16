Advertisement

Friday AM Weather

By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:45 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
Sunny, pleasant weather is in the forecast through the weekend. Expect chilly mornings and warmer afternoons, with weekend highs warming back into the low 80s for valley locations. Another temperature drop is likely for the latter half of next week, but exactly how far temperatures will fall is still uncertain. Stay tuned! -Jeff

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:54 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Sunny, mild weather will continue today with daytime highs near average.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Sunny skies, chilly mornings, and mild afternoons are in the forecast through the weekend. A cooler change is possible next week, but there is still uncertainty on track and timing. Stay tuned! -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:12 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a pleasant afternoon with sunny skies, light winds and daytime highs in the upper 70s in Reno.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:02 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Quiet, dry weather will continue, with cool mornings and warm afternoons. Next week could go cooler, with a slight chance of showers beyond about Tuesday. Stay tuned! -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:03 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a warm and breezy afternoon with daytime highs in the mid 80s.

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:57 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Pleasant weather will be with us through the week and weekend. Aside from some wind on Tuesday afternoon, quiet conditions are in the forecast. No precipitation is expected through at least the next 10 days. -Jeff

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:19 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Sunny, mild weather will continue through the weekend with daytime highs near or slightly above average.

Forecast

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:41 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:47 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
