Friday AM Weather

Sunny, pleasant weather is in the forecast through the weekend. Expect chilly mornings and warmer afternoons, with weekend highs warming back into the low 80s for valley locations. Another temperature drop is likely for the latter half of next week, but exactly how far temperatures will fall is still uncertain. Stay tuned! -Jeff
Pleasant weather will be with us through the week and weekend. Aside from some wind on Tuesday afternoon, quiet conditions are in the forecast. No precipitation is expected through at least the next 10 days. -Jeff