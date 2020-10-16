Advertisement

DETR warns Nevada unemployment website down Saturday

DETR logo
DETR logo(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Friday that the unemployment insurance website will be down Saturday from 1 p.m. until midnight for system maintenance.

The outage will not affect the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website.

DETR suggests people file claims or access resource materials on Saturday morning or after midnight.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Reno man arrested on stalking charges; multiple victims

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Levi Sears, 33, was booked on two stalking charges, a charge of failing to register as a felon and a charge of resisting an officer.

Politics

Early voting begins Saturday in Washoe County

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Early voting is available 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 to Oct. 30.

News

Washoe County looking for man who may be walking from Reno to Incline Village

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
George Farmer has been missing since Friday morning.

News

Lyon County considering how to bring brothels back

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Lyon County may have to update its regulations to allow brothels to reopen under COVID restrictions.

Latest News

News

KOLO ATE: Postal Cafe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Josh Little
The Postal Cafe is one of the few places to eat out in Washoe Valley. And it’s become a local favorite.

News

Virtual murder mystery benefits local artists

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
Sierra Arts Foundation selling virtual murder mystery to benefit local artists

KOLO

PBS Reno launches online resource for families

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
PBS Reno for Families offers families additional resources, while children continue to learn from home.

News

UNR hosting Hot Springs Mountains virtual tour

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
You're invited to join a virtual tour of the Hot Springs Mountains on Saturday, October 17. It includes mining activities, hot springs, and geothermal energy.

News

City of Reno Aiming to Reduce Some Speed Limits to Protect Pedestrians

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Customers wait months for large home appliances

Updated: 21 hours ago