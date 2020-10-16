DETR warns Nevada unemployment website down Saturday
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Friday that the unemployment insurance website will be down Saturday from 1 p.m. until midnight for system maintenance.
The outage will not affect the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website.
DETR suggests people file claims or access resource materials on Saturday morning or after midnight.
