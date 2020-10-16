10 charged with unemployment insurance fraud in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Federal prosecutors filed identity theft and fraud-related charges against 10 individuals over allegedly attempting to acquire unemployment insurance under false pretenses.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich announced six lawsuits on Thursday against people accused of defrauding unemployment insurance systems in Arizona, California and Nevada.

The charges range from identity theft to mail fraud and allege defendants collectively took more than $1.2 million in unemployment benefits stored on more than 50 prepaid debit cards.

They reflect the unprecedented strain that the coronavirus pandemic has placed unemployment insurance systems, which remain plagued by fraud attempts, technological glitches and delayed benefit payouts to those in need.

