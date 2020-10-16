Advertisement

10 charged with unemployment insurance fraud in Nevada

Generic stock photo.
Generic stock photo.(Pexels/MGN)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:59 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Federal prosecutors filed identity theft and fraud-related charges against 10 individuals over allegedly attempting to acquire unemployment insurance under false pretenses.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich announced six lawsuits on Thursday against people accused of defrauding unemployment insurance systems in Arizona, California and Nevada.

The charges range from identity theft to mail fraud and allege defendants collectively took more than $1.2 million in unemployment benefits stored on more than 50 prepaid debit cards.

They reflect the unprecedented strain that the coronavirus pandemic has placed unemployment insurance systems, which remain plagued by fraud attempts, technological glitches and delayed benefit payouts to those in need.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 24 new cases, 5 recoveries

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Staff
There are 180 active cases.

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Sunny, pleasant weather is in the forecast through the weekend. Expect chilly mornings and warmer afternoons, with weekend highs warming back into the low 80s for valley locations. Another temperature drop is likely for the latter half of next week, but exactly how far temperatures will fall is still uncertain. Stay tuned! -Jeff

Politics

President Trump campaigns Sunday in Carson City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
It is President Trump's second appearance in western Nevada as the campaign winds down.

News

New public service announcements bring awareness to child abuse, neglect

Updated: 1 hours ago
Call 833-900-SAFE to report an issue

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 224 recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
There were 76 new cases, giving it 11,060 total cases.

News

Consumers waiting months for major appliances

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Consumers waiting months for the delivery of major appliances as manufacturers fall behind due to COVID shutdown in March of 2020

Fire

Mitt Romney calls for US commission to deal with wildfires

Updated: 2 hours ago
The commission would have 25 members representing federal, state and local governments and would include firefighters.

Crime

Douglas County man pleads no contest to racial assault

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thomas Morris is accused of shouting racial epithets while pointing a gun with a laser sight at his Hispanic neighbors on Sept. 11.

Politics

WATCH: Virtual debates featuring candidates for local races

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
There are important issues and races in the November election beyond the presidential race

News

Washoe Co. School Board Ward E Debate

Updated: 5 hours ago