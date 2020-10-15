Vehicle hits pedestrian in crosswalk; westbound Mill St closed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Westbound Mill Street is closed in the area of Yori Avenue after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk, the Reno Police Department said.

Police said the vehicle failed to yield the right of way at about 8:25 p.m. and hit the pedestrian near Renown Regional Medical Center.

Police are awaiting an assessment of the injuries but they do not appear to be life-threatening.

