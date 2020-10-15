News
Thursday AM Weather
By
Lindsey Matherly
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:54 AM PDT
Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -
Forecast
Thursday Web Weather
Updated: 13 hours ago
By
Jeff Thompson
Sunny skies, chilly mornings, and mild afternoons are in the forecast through the weekend. A cooler change is possible next week, but there is still uncertainty on track and timing. Stay tuned! -Jeff
Forecast
Wednesday AM Weather
Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:12 AM PDT
By
Lindsey Matherly
Expect a pleasant afternoon with sunny skies, light winds and daytime highs in the upper 70s in Reno.
Forecast
Wednesday Web Weather
Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:02 PM PDT
By
Jeff Thompson
Quiet, dry weather will continue, with cool mornings and warm afternoons. Next week could go cooler, with a slight chance of showers beyond about Tuesday. Stay tuned! -Jeff
Forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:03 AM PDT
By
Lindsey Matherly
Expect a warm and breezy afternoon with daytime highs in the mid 80s.
Forecast
Tuesday Web Weather
Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:57 PM PDT
By
Jeff Thompson
Pleasant weather will be with us through the week and weekend. Aside from some wind on Tuesday afternoon, quiet conditions are in the forecast. No precipitation is expected through at least the next 10 days. -Jeff
Forecast
Monday AM Weather
Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:19 AM PDT
By
Lindsey Matherly
Sunny, mild weather will continue through the weekend with daytime highs near or slightly above average.
Forecast
Monday Web Weather
Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:41 PM PDT
By
Mary Jane Belleza
Monday Web Weather
Forecast
Sunday Web Weather
Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:47 PM PDT
By
Mary Jane Belleza
Sunday Web Weather
Forecast
Saturday Web Weather
Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:29 PM PDT
By
Mary Jane Belleza
Saturday Web Weather
Forecast
Friday AM Weather
Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:16 AM PDT
By
Lindsey Matherly
Clouds, cooler temps and gusty winds will arrive tomorrow. Fire Weather Watches will be in effect from 1pm- 8pm.