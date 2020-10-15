RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A group of California and Reno teens started AUesome. The teens make free at-home therapy kits for kids with special needs.

Co-founder Priyanka Senthil said therapy was at a halt or went virtual during the pandemic.

“I started thinking about how hard this COVID situation would be for them, it’s hard for all of us, but especially for these little children with special needs, staying at home and not being able to have the same routine they usually have in their life is really difficult.”

The kits are filled with games to help children improve and support their communication, behavioral, emotional, social, and motor skills.

