Special Olympics Nevada hosting home run derby fundraiser

Special Olympics Nevada.
Special Olympics Nevada.(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Special Olympics Nevada is challenging the community to step up to the plate to help people with special needs. The pandemic has created a lot of challenges for the group, but they’re pushing forward and hosting a home run derby fundraiser to benefit the organization.

Special Olympics Nevada hasn’t held a competitive event since March, so they’re eager to get back out in the community. The home run derby will be held at Greater Nevada Field on November 14. Costs to participate are $20 for an individual youth, $150 for a team of youths (10 Kids), $35 for an individual adult, or $300 for a team of adults (10 Grown Ups). All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Nevada to support services for people with disabilities. Individual batters or batters from each team will receive ten pitches with the opportunity to hit as many home runs (via a pitching machine). Individual batters or teams will be able to select a window of time to complete their batting session when they register for the event.

For more information, click here.

