Republican Party HQ in Carson City vandalized again

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who vandalized the Republican Party Headquarters on California Street in Carson City.

It happened Tuesday, October 13, 2020 just after 2:30 a.m.

Detectives said tape was put over cameras on the building and a window was broken. The suspect did not go inside.

Suspect caught on camera in vandalism investigation. (Carson City Sheriff's Office)

The building was targeted earlier this year, in August, July and June.

The suspect in this most recent incident was wearing a light colored beanie, face mask, light colored long sleeve shirt, and dark colored pants.

If you have any information, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900

