Reports: Falcons shut down facilities after positive coronavirus tests

(Gray News) - The NFL’s Atlanta Falcons shut down their facilities Thursday after multiple positive COVID-19 tests for players or staff, according to multiple reports.

Falcons rookie defensive lineman Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week after a positive test result, ESPN reported.

Atlanta is scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. No official word has been given on the game’s status.

