One dead in Washoe Valley crash
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman was killed in an early-morning crash Thursday morning in Washoe Valley. NHP troopers said the woman was driving on the onramp from Eastlake Boulevard to southbound I-580 just before 4:00 a.m. when she hit a concrete barrier and a cattle guard.
The driver was the only person in the car and no other vehicles were involved. Investigators said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
