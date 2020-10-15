One dead in Washoe Valley crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman was killed in an early-morning crash Thursday morning in Washoe Valley. NHP troopers said the woman was driving on the onramp from Eastlake Boulevard to southbound I-580 just before 4:00 a.m. when she hit a concrete barrier and a cattle guard.

The driver was the only person in the car and no other vehicles were involved. Investigators said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

