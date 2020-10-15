Free dental health for at-risk youth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Small Smiles Dentistry and Liberty Dental Plan are hosting drive-through dental screenings on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on some Saturdays through December.

There will be free oral health screenings, fluoride treatments and dental kits for at-risk ages 12 months to 20 years old. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s Mobile Harvest program will distribute food bags. All supplies and services are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information and to register, email NVHEART@libertydentalplan.com.

All guests must remain masked (unless younger than 10) and in their vehicle throughout the duration of drive-thru services to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Here are the scheduled times and locations. They are subject to change.

Mira Loma Shopping Center Oct. 17

Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Oct. 31

Wooster High School Nov. 14

Stead Elementary School Dec. 5

Small Smiles Dentistry Dec, 19

“Despite it being a preventable condition, tooth decay is still the most common chronic disease affecting children in the United States,” James Mann, lead dentist and owner at Small Smiles, said in a statement. “Dental screenings likes the ones we will be doing at these events, are the first step toward improving our children’s oral health.”

Liberty Dental Plan hopes the partnership brings dental health to neighborhoods that need help.

