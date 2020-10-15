Elon Musk firm proposing ‘Vegas Loop’ tunnel people mover

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A company nearing completion of a short underground motorway for electric cars at the expanded Las Vegas Convention Center wants to widen its scope to build a people mover tunnel system beneath the Las Vegas Strip.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s tunneling operator dubs the project the “Vegas Loop.”

A presentation to tourism officials on Tuesday showed it would go from downtown Las Vegas, beneath the resort corridor to the newly opened Allegiant Stadium. That’s about 7 miles (11.25 kilometers).

It might have 50 stations and use self-driving electric Tesla vehicles as a ride-hailing system instead of a traditional subway. Projected costs have not been disclosed.

