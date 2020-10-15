Elko man dies in head on crash in Elko County

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 63-year-old Elko man died Saturday afternoon when the Harley Davidson he was driving crossed over the center line and hit a Dodge Ram truck head-on, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

Lee Cormier Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Nevada 225, the Mountain City Highway, about 37 miles from Interstate 80.

The NHP said Cormier was going south when the motorcycle crossed over the center for an unknown reason and crashed head-on into the northbound Dodge Ram, hitting the left front of the truck.

The investigation continues.

