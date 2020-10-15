Advertisement

Douglas County man pleads no contest to racial assault

Some defendants blame COVID-19 on why they can’t show up in court
Some defendants blame COVID-19 on why they can’t show up in court(OYS)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:10 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. - A 59-year-old Douglas County man has pleaded no contest to charges of racially motivated assault with a deadly weapon and abuse of an elderly person after a series of incidents in his Indian Hills neighborhood.

Thomas Morris is accused of shouting racial epithets while pointing a gun with a laser sight at his Hispanic neighbors on Sept. 11.

The Record-Courier reports District Judge Tod Young ordered Morris held without bail until his Dec. 9 sentencing after he entered the plea Tuesday as part of a plea-bargain agreement. He’ll have to forfeit 18 firearms as part of the plea deal.

