Consumers waiting months for major appliances

CZYZ Appliance showroom floor
CZYZ Appliance showroom floor(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - To the untrained eye, the showroom floor at CZYZ Appliance is stocked full of washers, dryers, refrigerators, and freezers.

But looks can be deceiving. In some spots major appliances are missing from kitchen displays.

Tammi Czyz has been dealing with this for a while.

“It started last March,” she says. “The factories shut down because of COVID. So, the production went way down, and then parts were coming in from overseas; some of those parts. And so that production went down. And so, when they went back into production in the factories they were far behind,” says Czyz.

Combine that with homeowners staying home and wanting or needing to change their kitchen because now they are really using it--all has meant instant gratification has gone out the window, with a month to months waiting for orders to be fulfilled. The story is being played out at Big box stores too.

“Everyone is being hit because the manufacturers don’t have the product,” she says.

She says traffic into her showroom has increased three-fold.

In the warehouse located in the back of the store, appliances are stocked from floor to ceiling. Some of the appliances are new arrivals and going to contractors. Others are being held for customers. And still others are going out onto the showroom floor. Tammi says those appliances will be gone within the week.

While it’s all good for business it’s not free money.

It means 12-hour days for her searching and placing orders and taking calls from customers who want to know where their washer is.

“Just be patient, be kind,” she says.

How long will this wait last?

Tammi predicts this will go into the second quarter of next year.

