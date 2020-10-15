Ballot questions getting little attention

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two years ago, $100,000,000 dollars was pumped into Nevada by groups for and against Question 3.

It would be the most expensive campaign in Nevada for and against a statewide question in recent history. That was then.

This is now.

There is almost the sound of crickets.

In what is certainly not a typical election year as it applies to campaign signs, canvassing, and mailers; the 5 questions on the ballot are at the bottom of the rung as far as media and other medium attention is concerned.

“And the nature of our five ballot issues is that they really aren’t coming from out of the state this time,” says Professor Fred Lokken, political science instructor at TMCC. “That is where most of the money has flowed. From some agenda being served by organizations outside the state,” says Lokken.

All of the questions if approved would change the state’s constitution. All questions have prior legislative approval. That fact in itself, may motivate a voter to check one box or another.

But for those who want to know more, there aren’t a lot of resources. No campaign signs with websites listed, little if no campaign ads on television.

Voters can turn to the sample ballot, but many times the explanations can be more confusing than the question itself.

Lokken says fortunately, because of mail in ballots and early voting in Nevada, local news stations have done stories on the issues which can be accessed before the voters cast their ballots.

“Sometimes 60% of Nevadans vote early, this year it is clearly going to be that way,” says Professor Lokken. “Maybe 70% maybe 80%. So, it was very important this year to get information out. And I think voters are seeing their sample ballots, their information in the publications and broadcast; that they actually need to know to make the decisions,” he says.

No one can guarantee what questions will be on the ballot two years from now. But another question, will there be campaign signs for or against those questions or will those advocates find other means to get to the voter.