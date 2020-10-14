Advertisement

WCSD to furlough nearly a hundred nutrition services employees

By Matt Vaughan
Oct. 13, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District voted 6 to 1 to furlough 98 nutrition services employees at their meeting Tuesday evening. The discussion lasted for nearly 2 hours before a decision was made, as school board members considered 3 different options for dealing with the drop in participation for the free meal program. The option that they voted in favor of would reduce staffing levels by 44% while still meeting and maintaining current meal and service demands. Employees will also retain their benefits for at least 90 days.

Trustees says they will reevaluate their decision on November 10.

