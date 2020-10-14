Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Sisolak announces new grant program for small businesses

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced details of a new grant program aimed at helping small businesses recover.
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced details of a new grant program aimed at helping small businesses recover.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:08 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak announced a new $20 million grant program aimed at helping small Nevada businesses recover.

He discussed details of the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant program in Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 and was joined by Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine.

The governor’s office said the program is a multi-agency collaboration using federal COVID-19 relief funding that will be administered through the Nevada Treasurer’s Office, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Department of Business and Industry.

Applications open Monday, October 19, 2020.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Ichiban relocating to Eldorado Resort Casino

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The move is reportedly happening within the next few months.

Business

New applications being accepted for Reno small business grants

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
Applications are now available until 5 p.m. on October 27.

News

Local business owner concerned over Yelp’s racism accusation alerts

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:26 AM PDT
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The review company will label businesses accused of racist behavior. Yelp said this alert is one of the ways the company is taking a firm stance against racism.

News

Reno Zombie Crawl canceled

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:33 PM PDT
|
By Matt Vaughan
One of the largest bar crawls in the area won't happen this year amidst health concerns

Latest News

News

Businesses around UNR could feel effects of move to online learning

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:53 PM PDT
Businesses around UNR could feel effects of move to online learning

News

Limited number of fans allowed for Reno 1868 FC playoff game against L.A. Galaxy II

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:01 PM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
For the first time since late February, Reno 1868 FC fans will be able to attend a game at Greater Nevada Field.

Business

TYPICAL TRANSACTION

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:06 AM PDT

Business

Money Before Sale2

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:05 AM PDT

Business

Money Before Sale

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:05 AM PDT

Business

Mailers

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:05 AM PDT