WATCH: Gov. Sisolak announces new grant program for small businesses

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak announced a new $20 million grant program aimed at helping small Nevada businesses recover.

He discussed details of the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant program in Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 and was joined by Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine.

The governor’s office said the program is a multi-agency collaboration using federal COVID-19 relief funding that will be administered through the Nevada Treasurer’s Office, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Department of Business and Industry.

Applications open Monday, October 19, 2020.

