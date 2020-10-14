Washoe County reports dozens of no-shows at COVID-19 test sites

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County health officials say dozens of people are not showing up for their COVID-19 test appointments and are reminding people to cancel their appointments if they are unable to make it.

Last week, there were 160 no-shows over a two-day period of testing, accounting for nearly 17 percent of all appointments for those two days, health officials reported.

You can cancel your appointment on the same online platform where you signed up.

To schedule a COVID-19 test, click here or here for Espanol. You can also call 775-328-2427.

