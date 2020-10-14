Advertisement

Washoe County reports dozens of no-shows at COVID-19 test sites

Health officials are reminding you to cancel your COVID-19 test appointment if you can’t make it.
Health officials are reminding you to cancel your COVID-19 test appointment if you can’t make it.(Regional Information Center)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:49 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County health officials say dozens of people are not showing up for their COVID-19 test appointments and are reminding people to cancel their appointments if they are unable to make it.

Last week, there were 160 no-shows over a two-day period of testing, accounting for nearly 17 percent of all appointments for those two days, health officials reported.

You can cancel your appointment on the same online platform where you signed up.

To schedule a COVID-19 test, click here or here for Espanol. You can also call 775-328-2427.

