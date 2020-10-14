Advertisement

Report: Water blast knocked California firefighter over rail

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:05 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A San Francisco firefighter who died this week was knocked over a third-floor railing by a water blast from a valve he had “inadvertently” opened during a training exercise.

Firefighter Jason Cortez was participating in a training drill Wednesday when he was injured. The 42-year-old married father of two died an hour later at a hospital.

Fire officials previously described his death publicly as a “training accident.”

The fire department on Sunday released a copy of the preliminary investigation’s findings to The Associated Press. KNTV first reported it the day before.

To read the full story, click here.

