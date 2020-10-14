Report: Water blast knocked California firefighter over rail
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A San Francisco firefighter who died this week was knocked over a third-floor railing by a water blast from a valve he had “inadvertently” opened during a training exercise.
Firefighter Jason Cortez was participating in a training drill Wednesday when he was injured. The 42-year-old married father of two died an hour later at a hospital.
Fire officials previously described his death publicly as a “training accident.”
The fire department on Sunday released a copy of the preliminary investigation’s findings to The Associated Press. KNTV first reported it the day before.
