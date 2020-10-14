Report: Water blast knocked California firefighter over rail

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A San Francisco firefighter who died this week was knocked over a third-floor railing by a water blast from a valve he had “inadvertently” opened during a training exercise.

Firefighter Jason Cortez was participating in a training drill Wednesday when he was injured. The 42-year-old married father of two died an hour later at a hospital.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the loss of one of our own. This morning, the San Francisco Fire Department lost one of our own in a Line of Duty Death. Jason Cortez was a beloved 13-year veteran with the SFFD who tragically lost his life at the age of 42. (Cont) pic.twitter.com/c8W5yuu6dQ — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) October 7, 2020

Fire officials previously described his death publicly as a “training accident.”

The fire department on Sunday released a copy of the preliminary investigation’s findings to The Associated Press. KNTV first reported it the day before.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.