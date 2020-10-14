Advertisement

Reno man allegedly cashed stolen checks

Travis Lapier
Travis Lapier(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested for altering and cashing stolen checks.

Travis Lapier, 27, was booked into the Washoe County jail Tuesday on felony charges of obtaining money under false pretense, passing a forged check and grand larceny.

The case started in March when a woman said several checks were cashed by someone other than the party to which they were written. She had left bill payments in her mailbox for pickup.

She became aware of it when the bills were late and her bank said the checks had been made payable to Travis Lapier.

Investigators found Lapier Tuesday at a Market Street hotel in Reno and he was arrested.

