New applications being accepted for Reno small business grants

The City of Reno is offering financial assistance to small businesses affected by the pandemic.
The City of Reno is offering financial assistance to small businesses affected by the pandemic.(MGN)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno recently awarded grants to local small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and they announced Tuesday that they are accepting applications again. Applications are now available until 5 p.m. on October 27.

According to city officials, the first round of funding to businesses amounted to $1.4 million. 137 businesses will receive awards ranging from $870 to $20,000 based on the information they submitted. The next rounds of funding will total up to $2.55 million, based on demand and fund availability. Businesses that received financial assistance in the first round of funding are not eligible to apply during this current round.

The City of Reno is able to offer the Small Business Economic Assistance Program thanks to funds received from the Coronavirus Relief Fund of the CARES Act. Small businesses that plan to apply should note that the funds are to be used for costs related to the pandemic, such as personal protective equipment, revenue reductions due to mandated closures or social-distancing requirements, and safety measures or other expenses reasonably needed to maintain operations. To be eligible, businesses need to have an active City of Reno business license and must have 20 employees or less.

To apply or learn more about the program click here.

