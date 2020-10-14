New appeal to Nevada Supreme Court in four 2019 killings

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Lawyers for a Salvadoran immigrant accused of killing four northern Nevada residents last year have filed another appeal with the state Supreme Court.

They’re asking the justices to again overturn a judge’s ruling allowing him to be tried in Reno for crimes that happened in Douglas County. Public defenders for Wilber Martinez-Guzman argue the Washoe County court lacks jurisdiction to try him for two killings he’s accused of committing in Gardnerville.

The high court agreed with them in March and ordered Judge Connie Steinheimer to revisit the matter. She ruled again last month that prosecutors sufficiently connected the crimes to try him in one location.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.