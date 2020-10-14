Nevada COVID-19 director confirms he tested positive

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada’s COVID-19 response director has said that he had tested positive for the virus last week after developing flu-like symptoms during the prior weekend.

After Caleb Cage got the test result, employees in the governor’s office started working from home.

People who came into contact with Cage were also tested, including Gov. Steve Sisolak. The governor and the others tested negative.

Nevada officials on Monday also reported 569 new confirmed cases and 3 new deaths. The state’s number of new cases and its positivity rate are higher than they were in early September.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.