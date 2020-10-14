'Love Should Be Sweet’ - Safe Embrace raising domestic violence awareness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Safe Embrace is launching a colorful campaign to raise awareness about domestic violence.

The organization is partnering with more than 45 local businesses this October to the ‘Love Should Be Sweet’ campaign. All month long, participating businesses will offer a specialty purple food or drink item to customers. Customers are asked to take a picture and post it on social media with the hashtag #LoveShouldBeSweet.

Visit the Love Should Be Sweet Yelp Collection to see what each business is offering.

According to the CDC, approximately 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men will experience Domestic Violence in their lifetime.

“It is time to put an end to the abuse. Prevention requires awareness, which is why spreading the message about domestic violence awareness is so crucial,” said Jessica Cisneros, Executive Director of Safe Embrace. “The Love Should Be Sweet campaign is helping us reach more people than we ever have before and because of that, we can begin to move the conversation forward so we can end domestic abuse one survivor at a time.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.