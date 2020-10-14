Local pediatrician encouraging kids to get immunizations and check-ups amid COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada Hopes' Chief Medical Officer and Pediatrician, Dr. Natalie Vogel said healthcare providers have seen a decline in immunizations and child check-ups during the pandemic.

She said patients are limiting their travel due to the coronavirus. “We haven’t stopped encouraging our patients from coming in, but we are having no show rates and higher cancellation rates.”

Dr. Vogel said your child’s health is a priority and prevention is just as important. “It would be a tragedy if we had a second pandemic, in the middle of one that’s already starting."

"We have many vaccine preventable illnesses that we do not want to have come back because we are not vaccinating as much as we normally do.”

When dealing with infection Dr. Vogel said, “We really need the community to keep a fairly high rate of immunization in order to protect everyone.”

As well as other healthcare providers Northern Nevada Hopes requires patients and staff to wear masks and social distance.

If you have questions about the immunization schedule experts said to call your provider.

