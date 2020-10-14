Ichiban relocating to Eldorado Resort Casino

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse is relocating to Eldorado Resort Casino at THE ROW.

According to a press release, the move is reportedly happening within the next few months.

“We would like to thank the management, employees and guests that we had the privilege of working with at Harrah’s Reno over the past 15 years,” said owner Sophie Hartley. “After 40 years in business, we are excited about this new chapter in our company’s story.”

The new restaurant will be nearly 11,000 square feet, with 140 Teppanyaki table-style seats along with a sushi bar and cocktail bar. It will be open seven nights a week beginning at 4:30pm. The grand opening is set for late 2020.

“Ichiban is an excellent addition for our guests and a wonderful fit for our brand,” said Regional President and General Manager of THE ROW Glenn Carano. “We look forward to making it a part of our family at Eldorado at THE ROW and unveiling this unparalleled Teppanyaki Japanese Steakhouse dining experience in the heart of Reno,.”

Ichiban will continue accepting Caesars Rewards at THE ROW location.

