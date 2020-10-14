Advertisement

Dress for Success planning for excess inventory sale

By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The work to help women live more financially secure lives continues at Dress for Success.

The nonprofit is coming off its virtual Kentucky Derby fundraiser where they raised close to $25,000. The focus now is clearing out some inventory thanks to generous donations. Right across the hall from its boutique in Arlington Towers, the agency is preparing for a big excess inventory sale in downtown Reno.

Major designer items will be deeply discounted and this serves as another fundraising opportunity after so many cancellations due to the pandemic as Founder & CEO Patti Weiske explains, “We can sell the Spring and Summer items that have been sitting around and we don’t have the space to hold this inventory and our ladies are now needing fall and winter items.”

This sale is open to the public. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. The items are all geared towards women, both casual and professional attire. Instead of just one weekend, Dress for Success will be hosting this pop-up shop leading up to the week of Christmas.

Starting Friday October 23rd, you can stop by Arlington Towers to shop with the nonprofit from 10am-3pm. Those are the hours every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

To donate or volunteer click here.

