Donald Trump Jr reportedly to speak in Fallon

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon at a live cattle auction and rally for the Trump campaign in Fallon.

The event is listed on Eventbrite.

Doors opened for the rally at 2 p.m.

The rally starts at 3:30 p.m. Also scheduled to appear is Adam Laxalt, President Donald Trump’s campaign manager in Nevada, and California Rep. Devin Nunes.

The auction follows the rally.

The event is at 1025 S. Allen Road.

