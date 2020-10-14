Advertisement

City of Reno offering discounted trees to residents

Tree planting at Comstock Park in south Reno as part of the ReLEAF Reno program. (KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is providing 230 discounted trees to Reno residents through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Saving Trees, an Arbor Day Foundation program that helps conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting. Reno residents can reserve up to two trees at for $14 per tree, a significant savings from the average retail cost. Residents have two options:

  • a 5-gallon sized tree (130 available), which will be available for pick-up at Idlewild Park on Saturday, October 17 from 8 a.m. to noon
  • a 1-gallon sized tree (100 available) that will be delivered directly to the resident’s home address, ideal for those who would like to avoid social contact at the pickup event.

Residents who pick up a tree on October 17 are asked to comply with CDC and WCHD guidance for social distancing, and to wear a mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. In the signup process, residents agree to properly maintain the tree, which includes the requirement to have an automatic watering system in place. An online tool helps customers estimate the annual energy savings that will result from planting trees in the most strategic location near their homes or businesses.

“Reno is proud to sponsor this program and will contribute 75 percent of the cost of up to two trees per family,” said Reno City Council member Naomi Duerr, who launched the ReLEAF Reno program in 2016. “Trees around homes not only help reduce the amount of energy your home requires, but they also add to your property value, reduce your carbon footprint, improve the air quality and more effectively catch storm water runoff.”

The types of trees offered this year include the following:

  • Large canopy trees:
  • Common Hackberry (44 trees available)
  • Swamp White Oak (34)
  • Medium canopy size trees:
  • Goldenrain Tree (43)
  • Chinese Pistache (33)
  • Small canopy size trees:
  • Western Redbud (43)
  • Little Gem Magnolia (33)

The City of Reno’s goal, through the ReLEAF Reno program, is to double the city’s tree canopy by 2036, from 5.2 percent in 2015 to 10 percent.

To reserve a tree, click here. For more information about the program, you can visit the ReLeaf Reno site here.

