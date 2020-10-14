Advertisement

Carson City School District has jobs available

Carson City is hiring bus drivers and other District positions.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District has jobs available to fill immediately. Many districts in Nevada are cutting expenses with projected flat or decreasing funding projected, but the jobs open in the Carson City District are operational positions that must be filled.

  • Bus Drivers (3)
  • Nutrition Workers (4)
  • Custodians (2)
  • Substitute Custodians
  • School Nurses (2)
  • Substitute Nurses
  • Paraprofessionals (3)
  • Substitute Special Education Paraprofessionals
  • Substitute ESL Paraprofessionals
  • Crossing Guards
  • Substitute Teachers

The District says part of the problem is that many of the open positions, like bus drivers, nutrition workers and custodians, start their day before school starts. The hours can be a challenge for parents who have younger children that they need to get to school or need to coordinate remote learning at home.

A beginning bus driver with no experience makes $14.04 an hour. A nutrition employee with no experience makes $13.28 an hour to start. A starting custodian with no experience makes $13.64 an hour. Crossing guards will earn $10.69 an hour. Many school districts in Nevada do not even employ crossing guards and rely solely on community volunteers or teaching staff to assist with guard duties.

If you are interested in applying, visit carsoncityschools.com.

